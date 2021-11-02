Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan State vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
- Purdue and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 54 points in a game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 57.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 37.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.4 fewer than the 54 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Spartans games this season is 53, one point fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54 .
- In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Spartans are 3-1-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
- Michigan State's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Spartans put up 17.5 more points per game (34.6) than the Boilermakers give up (17.1).
- Michigan State is 6-1-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.1 points.
- The Spartans average 131.2 more yards per game (445) than the Boilermakers give up per matchup (313.8).
- When Michigan State piles up more than 313.8 yards, the team is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Spartans have nine giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 12 takeaways .
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Purdue is 4-4-0 this year.
- This season, the Boilermakers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Purdue's games this season have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).
- The Boilermakers rack up 22.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Spartans give up.
- When Purdue scores more than 20.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Boilermakers average 37.8 fewer yards per game (386.6) than the Spartans allow per contest (424.4).
- When Purdue picks up more than 424.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Purdue
34.6
Avg. Points Scored
22.9
20.5
Avg. Points Allowed
17.1
445
Avg. Total Yards
386.6
424.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
313.8
9
Giveaways
12
14
Takeaways
12