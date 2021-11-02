The Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 3-point underdogs in a home conference matchup against the No. 5 Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The point total is 54.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.

Purdue and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 54 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to score 57.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 37.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.4 fewer than the 54 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 53, one point fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54 .

In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Spartans are 3-1-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Michigan State's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Spartans put up 17.5 more points per game (34.6) than the Boilermakers give up (17.1).

Michigan State is 6-1-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.1 points.

The Spartans average 131.2 more yards per game (445) than the Boilermakers give up per matchup (313.8).

When Michigan State piles up more than 313.8 yards, the team is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Spartans have nine giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 12 takeaways .

Purdue Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Purdue is 4-4-0 this year.

This season, the Boilermakers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Purdue's games this season have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).

The Boilermakers rack up 22.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Spartans give up.

When Purdue scores more than 20.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Boilermakers average 37.8 fewer yards per game (386.6) than the Spartans allow per contest (424.4).

When Purdue picks up more than 424.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Boilermakers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats