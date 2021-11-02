Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Michigan State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 3-point underdogs in a home conference matchup against the No. 5 Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The point total is 54.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
  • Purdue and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 54 points in a game this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 57.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 37.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.4 fewer than the 54 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Spartans games this season is 53, one point fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Michigan State has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Spartans are 3-1-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
  • Michigan State's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Spartans put up 17.5 more points per game (34.6) than the Boilermakers give up (17.1).
  • Michigan State is 6-1-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.1 points.
  • The Spartans average 131.2 more yards per game (445) than the Boilermakers give up per matchup (313.8).
  • When Michigan State piles up more than 313.8 yards, the team is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Spartans have nine giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 12 takeaways .
  • Against the spread, Purdue is 4-4-0 this year.
  • This season, the Boilermakers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Purdue's games this season have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).
  • The Boilermakers rack up 22.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Spartans give up.
  • When Purdue scores more than 20.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Boilermakers average 37.8 fewer yards per game (386.6) than the Spartans allow per contest (424.4).
  • When Purdue picks up more than 424.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Boilermakers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats

Michigan StateStatsPurdue

34.6

Avg. Points Scored

22.9

20.5

Avg. Points Allowed

17.1

445

Avg. Total Yards

386.6

424.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

313.8

9

Giveaways

12

14

Takeaways

12