Michigan vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51 points in five of eight games this season.
- Indiana's games have gone over 51 points in five of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 59.1 points per game, 8.1 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 2.3 points greater than the 48.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 51.8 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 1.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Wolverines have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 19.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Wolverines put up 37.1 points per game, 5.5 more than the Hoosiers surrender per outing (31.6).
- When Michigan scores more than 31.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wolverines rack up 77 more yards per game (456.5) than the Hoosiers allow per contest (379.5).
- In games that Michigan piles up more than 379.5 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year, the Wolverines have six turnovers, two fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (8).
Indiana Stats and Trends
- So far this season Indiana has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Hoosiers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.
- Indiana's games this season have hit the over five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Hoosiers score 4.9 more points per game (22) than the Wolverines allow (17.1).
- Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team puts up more than 17.1 points.
- The Hoosiers rack up only 15.8 more yards per game (326.8) than the Wolverines give up (311).
- In games that Indiana churns out over 311 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This year the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Wolverines have forced 12 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Indiana
37.1
Avg. Points Scored
22
17.1
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
456.5
Avg. Total Yards
326.8
311
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.5
6
Giveaways
12
12
Takeaways
8