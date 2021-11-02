Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Michigan Stadium. Michigan is favored by 19.5 points. The total has been set at 51 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51 points in five of eight games this season.

Indiana's games have gone over 51 points in five of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 59.1 points per game, 8.1 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.3 points greater than the 48.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 51.8 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 1.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

The Wolverines have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 19.5 points or more (in three chances).

Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Wolverines put up 37.1 points per game, 5.5 more than the Hoosiers surrender per outing (31.6).

When Michigan scores more than 31.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wolverines rack up 77 more yards per game (456.5) than the Hoosiers allow per contest (379.5).

In games that Michigan piles up more than 379.5 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Wolverines have six turnovers, two fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.

Indiana Stats and Trends

So far this season Indiana has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Hoosiers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.

Indiana's games this season have hit the over five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Hoosiers score 4.9 more points per game (22) than the Wolverines allow (17.1).

Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team puts up more than 17.1 points.

The Hoosiers rack up only 15.8 more yards per game (326.8) than the Wolverines give up (311).

In games that Indiana churns out over 311 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Wolverines have forced 12 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats