Oddsmakers heavily favor the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by 14.5 points. The over/under is 44 in this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of Illinois' games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 44.

The two teams combine to average 46 points per game, two more than the over/under in this contest.

The 42.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.8 fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.

Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 7.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Golden Gophers average 5.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Fighting Illini give up (23.3).

Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.3 points.

The Golden Gophers collect 31.1 fewer yards per game (370), than the Fighting Illini allow per contest (401.1).

When Minnesota picks up more than 401.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Golden Gophers have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Minnesota at SISportsbook.

Illinois Stats and Trends

In Illinois' nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Illinois' games this season have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Fighting Illini average 17.6 points per game, comparable to the 18.9 the Golden Gophers allow.

Illinois is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.9 points.

The Fighting Illini rack up 320.9 yards per game, just 17.8 more than the 303.1 the Golden Gophers give up.

When Illinois churns out more than 303.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, two fewer times than the Golden Gophers have forced turnovers (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats