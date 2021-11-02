Publish date:
Minnesota vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Minnesota vs. Illinois
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
- So far this season, 33.3% of Illinois' games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 44.
- The two teams combine to average 46 points per game, two more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 42.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.8 fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.
- Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 7.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Golden Gophers average 5.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Fighting Illini give up (23.3).
- Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.3 points.
- The Golden Gophers collect 31.1 fewer yards per game (370), than the Fighting Illini allow per contest (401.1).
- When Minnesota picks up more than 401.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Golden Gophers have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (12).
Illinois Stats and Trends
- In Illinois' nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Illinois' games this season have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Fighting Illini average 17.6 points per game, comparable to the 18.9 the Golden Gophers allow.
- Illinois is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.9 points.
- The Fighting Illini rack up 320.9 yards per game, just 17.8 more than the 303.1 the Golden Gophers give up.
- When Illinois churns out more than 303.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, two fewer times than the Golden Gophers have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Illinois
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
17.6
18.9
Avg. Points Allowed
23.3
370
Avg. Total Yards
320.9
303.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
401.1
8
Giveaways
9
11
Takeaways
12