The NC State Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 ACC) take college football's 16th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Florida State Seminoles (3-5, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 21 rushing attack, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Wolf Pack are 3-point favorites. A total of 56.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for NC State vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.

So far this season, 50% of Florida State's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 56.5.

The two teams combine to score 61.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the total in this contest.

The 43.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.3 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 53.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57.3 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, NC State is 5-3-0 this season.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.

NC State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack rack up 31.5 points per game, 4.6 more than the Seminoles allow per outing (26.9).

NC State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.9 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 29.1 more yards per game (416.5) than the Seminoles allow per contest (387.4).

When NC State piles up more than 387.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Seminoles have forced (12).

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Seminoles have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Florida State's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Seminoles put up 13.6 more points per game (29.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (16.3).

When Florida State records more than 16.3 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Seminoles collect 64.1 more yards per game (391.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (327.8).

When Florida State amasses more than 327.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (9).

Season Stats