The San Jose State Spartans (5-4, 0-0 MWC) are 10-point underdogs in a road MWC matchup against the Nevada Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. The over/under is 54.5.

Odds for Nevada vs. San Jose State

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in six of eight games this season.

San Jose State has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.7, is 4.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 7.5 points more than the 47 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 58.5 points per game in 2021, four more than Saturday's total.

The 51.3 PPG average total in Spartans games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Nevada is 6-2-0 this year.

The Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 10 points or more so far this season.

Nevada has eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities this year (six times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Wolf Pack score 15 more points per game (37.6) than the Spartans surrender (22.6).

Nevada is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.6 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 456.6 yards per game, 101.9 more yards than the 354.7 the Spartans give up per matchup.

Nevada is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses over 354.7 yards.

This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, one fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (7).

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 10 points or more.

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Spartans average 21.1 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the Wolf Pack surrender (24.4).

San Jose State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team records more than 24.4 points.

The Spartans rack up 26.4 fewer yards per game (351.1) than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (377.5).

San Jose State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 377.5 yards.

The Spartans have 16 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolf Pack.

Season Stats