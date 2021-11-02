Publish date:
New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Patriots vs. Panthers
Over/under insights
- New England and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.
- Carolina's games have gone over 41.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 46.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 1.1 points greater than the 40.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Patriots games this season feature an average total of 45.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 45.7 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 4.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Patriots stats and trends
- In New England's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Patriots have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- New England's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Patriots put up 25.8 points per game, 5.9 more than the Panthers surrender per matchup (19.9).
- New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.9 points.
- The Patriots average 354.6 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 295.6 the Panthers allow per matchup.
- When New England totals over 295.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Patriots have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Panthers stats and trends
- In Carolina's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Carolina's games this season have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- The Panthers average 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Patriots allow.
- When Carolina scores more than 20.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Panthers rack up 24.4 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Patriots allow per contest (352.9).
- In games that Carolina piles up over 352.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Patriots have forced 12 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this season.
- The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
- Carolina has gone over the total once in four home games this year.
- The average point total in Panthers home games this season is 45.3 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
- Away from home, New England has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall.
- The Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 3.5-point favorites or more.
- In three away games this season, New England has hit the over twice.
- This season, Patriots away games average 44.2 points, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
