The New England Patriots (4-4) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Carolina Panthers (4-4). The point total is set at 41.5.

Odds for Patriots vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

Carolina's games have gone over 41.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 46.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.1 points greater than the 40.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Patriots games this season feature an average total of 45.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.7 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 4.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

In New England's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Patriots have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

New England's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Patriots put up 25.8 points per game, 5.9 more than the Panthers surrender per matchup (19.9).

New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.9 points.

The Patriots average 354.6 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 295.6 the Panthers allow per matchup.

When New England totals over 295.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Patriots have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Panthers stats and trends

In Carolina's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Carolina's games this season have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Panthers average 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Patriots allow.

When Carolina scores more than 20.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Panthers rack up 24.4 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Patriots allow per contest (352.9).

In games that Carolina piles up over 352.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Patriots have forced 12 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this season.

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

Carolina has gone over the total once in four home games this year.

The average point total in Panthers home games this season is 45.3 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Away from home, New England has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall.

The Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 3.5-point favorites or more.

In three away games this season, New England has hit the over twice.

This season, Patriots away games average 44.2 points, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

