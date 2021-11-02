The New Mexico Lobos (3-5, 0-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (0-8, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between MWC rivals at Dreamstyle Stadium. UNLV is a 2-point underdog. The point total is set at 45.

Odds for New Mexico vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points just twice this season.

UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in six of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to score 33.6 points per game, 11.4 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 16.5 points under the 61.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Lobos and their opponents have scored an average of 47.5 points per game in 2021, 2.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 45-point total for this game is 10.6 points below the 55.6 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has covered the spread once this year.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2 points or more.

New Mexico's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Lobos score 22 fewer points per game (14) than the Rebels allow (36).

The Lobos rack up 254.3 yards per game, 192.7 fewer yards than the 447 the Rebels give up per matchup.

The Lobos have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Rebels have forced (10).

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This year, the Rebels have an against-the-spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 2 points or more.

UNLV's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This season the Rebels average 5.9 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Lobos allow (25.5).

When UNLV scores more than 25.5 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Rebels rack up 52.8 fewer yards per game (295.8) than the Lobos allow (348.6).

In games that UNLV picks up over 348.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This season the Rebels have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Lobos' takeaways (9).

Season Stats