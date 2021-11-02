Publish date:
New Mexico vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for New Mexico vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points just twice this season.
- UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in six of seven games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 33.6 points per game, 11.4 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 16.5 points under the 61.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Lobos and their opponents have scored an average of 47.5 points per game in 2021, 2.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 45-point total for this game is 10.6 points below the 55.6 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- New Mexico has covered the spread once this year.
- The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2 points or more.
- New Mexico's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the Lobos score 22 fewer points per game (14) than the Rebels allow (36).
- The Lobos rack up 254.3 yards per game, 192.7 fewer yards than the 447 the Rebels give up per matchup.
- The Lobos have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Rebels have forced (10).
UNLV Stats and Trends
- UNLV has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This year, the Rebels have an against-the-spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- UNLV's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This season the Rebels average 5.9 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Lobos allow (25.5).
- When UNLV scores more than 25.5 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Rebels rack up 52.8 fewer yards per game (295.8) than the Lobos allow (348.6).
- In games that UNLV picks up over 348.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- This season the Rebels have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Lobos' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|New Mexico
|Stats
|UNLV
14
Avg. Points Scored
19.6
25.5
Avg. Points Allowed
36
254.3
Avg. Total Yards
295.8
348.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447
12
Giveaways
13
9
Takeaways
10