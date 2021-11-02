Publish date:
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Saints vs. Falcons
Over/under insights
- New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in three of seven games this season.
- Atlanta's games have gone over 42 points in four of seven chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.2, is 4.2 points above Sunday's over/under.
- The 46.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.2 more than the 42 over/under in this contest.
- The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 44.9 points per game in 2020, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.
- The 42-point over/under for this game is 5.8 points below the 47.8 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.
Saints stats and trends
- Against the spread, New Orleans is 4-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Saints are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6 points or more.
- New Orleans has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Saints rack up just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons surrender (27.9).
- New Orleans is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.9 points.
- The Saints average 52.4 fewer yards per game (305.9), than the Falcons give up per outing (358.3).
- New Orleans is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 358.3 yards.
- This year, the Saints have turned the ball over six times, while the Falcons have forced six.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- This season, the Falcons are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6 points or more.
- Atlanta's games this year have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Falcons score 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Saints surrender.
- Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.3 points.
- The Falcons collect 334.0 yards per game, only 10.3 fewer than the 344.3 the Saints allow.
- In games that Atlanta picks up more than 344.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Falcons have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (13).
Home and road insights
- At home this season, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point favorites or greater at home.
- New Orleans has gone over the total twice in three home games this season.
- This season, Saints home games average 46.7 points, 4.7 more than this contest's over/under (42).
- Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, on the road.
- This year, in three road games, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.
- The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 48.8 points, 6.8 more than this matchup's over/under (42).
