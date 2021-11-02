The New Orleans Saints (5-2) are favored by 6 points as they battle to keep their three-game winning streak alive in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. The total for this game has been set at 42 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in three of seven games this season.

Atlanta's games have gone over 42 points in four of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.2, is 4.2 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 46.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.2 more than the 42 over/under in this contest.

The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 44.9 points per game in 2020, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 42-point over/under for this game is 5.8 points below the 47.8 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Saints stats and trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 4-3-0 this year.

This season, the Saints are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6 points or more.

New Orleans has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Saints rack up just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons surrender (27.9).

New Orleans is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.9 points.

The Saints average 52.4 fewer yards per game (305.9), than the Falcons give up per outing (358.3).

New Orleans is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 358.3 yards.

This year, the Saints have turned the ball over six times, while the Falcons have forced six.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Falcons.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This season, the Falcons are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Atlanta's games this year have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Falcons score 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Saints surrender.

Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.3 points.

The Falcons collect 334.0 yards per game, only 10.3 fewer than the 344.3 the Saints allow.

In games that Atlanta picks up more than 344.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (13).

Home and road insights

At home this season, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point favorites or greater at home.

New Orleans has gone over the total twice in three home games this season.

This season, Saints home games average 46.7 points, 4.7 more than this contest's over/under (42).

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, on the road.

This year, in three road games, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 48.8 points, 6.8 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

Powered by Data Skrive.