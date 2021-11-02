The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-4, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's 22nd-ranked scoring offense, meet the No. 10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-0, 0-0 ACC) and their fifth-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Tar Heels are only 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is 76.5 for this matchup.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 76.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Wake Forest has combined with its opponents to score more than 76.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 79.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the total in this contest.

The 54.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.8 fewer than the 76.5 total in this contest.

The Tar Heels and their opponents score an average of 65.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 76.5 over/under in this game is 13.6 points above the 62.9 average total in Demon Deacons games this season.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

In North Carolina's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Tar Heels have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

North Carolina's games this year have hit the over five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Tar Heels average 12.6 more points per game (36.5) than the Demon Deacons surrender (23.9).

North Carolina is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.9 points.

The Tar Heels collect 60.8 more yards per game (482.9) than the Demon Deacons allow per contest (422.1).

When North Carolina picks up over 422.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tar Heels have 11 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 17 takeaways .

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Demon Deacons have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Demon Deacons average 43.4 points per game, 12.6 more than the Tar Heels give up (30.8).

When Wake Forest records more than 30.8 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons rack up 98.5 more yards per game (495.5) than the Tar Heels allow (397.0).

When Wake Forest churns out over 397.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Tar Heels have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats