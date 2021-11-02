The North Texas Mean Green (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) are favored by 4.5 points when they go on the road to play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-7, 0-0 C-USA) in C-USA action on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The over/under is 48.

Odds for North Texas vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

North Texas' games this season have gone over 48 points four of seven times.

Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 10.5 points higher than the combined 37.5 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 14.9 points fewer than the 62.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Mean Green games this season is 64.2, 16.2 points above Saturday's total of 48.

The 49.1 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 1.1 points more than this game's over/under.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

North Texas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Mean Green put up 23.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Golden Eagles surrender per outing (29.3).

When North Texas records more than 29.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Mean Green average 407.3 yards per game, 64.4 more yards than the 342.9 the Golden Eagles give up per outing.

When North Texas churns out over 342.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Golden Eagles have forced (11).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has one win against the spread in eight games this year.

This year, the Golden Eagles are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more (in four chances).

Southern Miss' games this year have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).

This season the Golden Eagles score 20.0 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Mean Green give up (33.6).

The Golden Eagles rack up 159.6 fewer yards per game (254.9) than the Mean Green give up per contest (414.5).

This season the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 20 times, nine more than the Mean Green's takeaways (11).

Season Stats