The Navy Midshipmen (2-6) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 as a heavy 20.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 46.5 for the contest.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame's games this season have gone over 46.5 points six of eight times.

So far this season, 75% of Navy's games (6/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.7, is 4.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.0 points lower than the 54.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Fighting Irish games this season feature an average total of 54.1 points, a number 7.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 48.9 points per game average total in Midshipmen games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Notre Dame is 5-3-0 this season.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Fighting Irish rack up 32.6 points per game, comparable to the 30.0 per matchup the Midshipmen allow.

Notre Dame is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.0 points.

The Fighting Irish rack up 41.2 more yards per game (389.1) than the Midshipmen give up per outing (347.9).

Notre Dame is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses more than 347.9 yards.

The Fighting Irish have 11 giveaways this season, while the Midshipmen have 11 takeaways .

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Midshipmen have been underdogs by 20.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Navy's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Midshipmen average 18.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Fighting Irish give up (24.5).

The Midshipmen average 111.5 fewer yards per game (283.0) than the Fighting Irish give up per matchup (394.5).

Navy is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 394.5 yards.

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times, 10 fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (17).

Season Stats