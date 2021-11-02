Publish date:
Notre Dame vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Notre Dame vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame's games this season have gone over 46.5 points six of eight times.
- So far this season, 75% of Navy's games (6/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.7, is 4.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 8.0 points lower than the 54.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Fighting Irish games this season feature an average total of 54.1 points, a number 7.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 48.9 points per game average total in Midshipmen games this season.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Notre Dame is 5-3-0 this season.
- Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Fighting Irish rack up 32.6 points per game, comparable to the 30.0 per matchup the Midshipmen allow.
- Notre Dame is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.0 points.
- The Fighting Irish rack up 41.2 more yards per game (389.1) than the Midshipmen give up per outing (347.9).
- Notre Dame is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses more than 347.9 yards.
- The Fighting Irish have 11 giveaways this season, while the Midshipmen have 11 takeaways .
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Midshipmen have been underdogs by 20.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Navy's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Midshipmen average 18.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Fighting Irish give up (24.5).
- The Midshipmen average 111.5 fewer yards per game (283.0) than the Fighting Irish give up per matchup (394.5).
- Navy is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 394.5 yards.
- The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times, 10 fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (17).
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|Navy
32.6
Avg. Points Scored
18.1
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30.0
389.1
Avg. Total Yards
283.0
394.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
347.9
11
Giveaways
7
17
Takeaways
11