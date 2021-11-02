The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten opponents at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska is a 15-point underdog. The point total is set at 64 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 64 points in four of eight games this season.

Nebraska and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 64 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to score 77.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 39.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 24.4 fewer than the 64 total in this contest.

Buckeyes games have an average total of 63.3 points this season, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 64 total in this game is 10.1 points above the 53.9 average total in Cornhuskers games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 15 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those games.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

This year, the Buckeyes score 27.0 more points per game (47.3) than the Cornhuskers give up (20.3).

Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.3 points.

The Buckeyes average 547.6 yards per game, 199.2 more yards than the 348.4 the Cornhuskers give up per outing.

When Ohio State piles up more than 348.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have six giveaways this season, while the Cornhuskers have 10 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Nebraska is 4-4-0 this year.

This season, the Cornhuskers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 15 points or more.

Nebraska has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The Cornhuskers score 10.6 more points per game (29.9) than the Buckeyes give up (19.3).

When Nebraska scores more than 19.3 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Cornhuskers collect 114.0 more yards per game (469.9) than the Buckeyes allow per outing (355.9).

When Nebraska amasses more than 355.9 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

The Cornhuskers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 14 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats