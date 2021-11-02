Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Nebraska
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 64 points in four of eight games this season.
- Nebraska and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 64 points in a game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 77.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 39.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 24.4 fewer than the 64 total in this contest.
- Buckeyes games have an average total of 63.3 points this season, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 64 total in this game is 10.1 points above the 53.9 average total in Cornhuskers games this season.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 15 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those games.
- Ohio State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
- This year, the Buckeyes score 27.0 more points per game (47.3) than the Cornhuskers give up (20.3).
- Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.3 points.
- The Buckeyes average 547.6 yards per game, 199.2 more yards than the 348.4 the Cornhuskers give up per outing.
- When Ohio State piles up more than 348.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes have six giveaways this season, while the Cornhuskers have 10 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Nebraska is 4-4-0 this year.
- This season, the Cornhuskers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 15 points or more.
- Nebraska has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Cornhuskers score 10.6 more points per game (29.9) than the Buckeyes give up (19.3).
- When Nebraska scores more than 19.3 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
- The Cornhuskers collect 114.0 more yards per game (469.9) than the Buckeyes allow per outing (355.9).
- When Nebraska amasses more than 355.9 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 3-6 overall.
- The Cornhuskers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 14 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Nebraska
47.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.9
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
20.3
547.6
Avg. Total Yards
469.9
355.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.4
6
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
10