The No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) are favored by 3 points when they go on the road to play the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) in Big 12 action on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 49.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49 points in four of seven games this season.

West Virginia's games have gone over 49 points in four of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 59 points per game, 10.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 40.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.1 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.3 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.1 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Cowboys have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 3 points or more so far this season.

Oklahoma State has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys average 6.5 more points per game (29.4) than the Mountaineers give up (22.9).

Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.9 points.

The Cowboys average 396.1 yards per game, 31.0 more yards than the 365.1 the Mountaineers give up per outing.

Oklahoma State is 4-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out over 365.1 yards.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (8).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Mountaineers have an against-the-spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

West Virginia's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Mountaineers put up 11.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cowboys allow (18.0).

West Virginia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.0 points.

The Mountaineers average 108.4 more yards per game (403.4) than the Cowboys give up (295.0).

In games that West Virginia totals more than 295.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats