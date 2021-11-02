The Old Dominion Monarchs (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Florida International Panthers (1-7, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between C-USA foes at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Florida International is a 3-point underdog. The over/under for the game is set at 52.

Odds for Old Dominion vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Old Dominion has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in five of eight games this season.

In 71.4% of Florida International's games this season (5/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.

Saturday's total is 5.6 points higher than the combined 46.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 66.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 14.6 more than the 52 total in this contest.

Monarchs games this season feature an average total of 56.5 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52-point total for this game is 7.9 points below the 59.9 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Monarchs have been favored by 3 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Old Dominion's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Monarchs score 23.1 points per game, 13.5 fewer than the Panthers surrender per outing (36.6).

The Monarchs average 130.9 fewer yards per game (353.9) than the Panthers allow per contest (484.8).

This year, the Monarchs have turned the ball over 15 times, 11 more than the Panthers' takeaways (4).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has covered the spread twice this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in six chances).

Florida International's games this season have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This year the Panthers average 6.7 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Monarchs surrender (30).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30 points.

The Panthers average 43.1 more yards per game (397.6) than the Monarchs allow (354.5).

Florida International is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team amasses more than 354.5 yards.

This season the Panthers have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Monarchs' takeaways (6).

Season Stats