Ole Miss vs. Liberty College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Liberty
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss and its opponents have gone over the current 67.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
- Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 67.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is nine points lower than the two team's combined 76.5 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.4 points per game, 21.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Rebels games this season feature an average total of 74.2 points, a number 6.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.3 PPG average total in Flames games this season is 11.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- In Ole Miss' eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Rebels have always covered the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more.
- Ole Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Rebels score 21.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Flames give up (17.8).
- Ole Miss is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.8 points.
- The Rebels rack up 531.5 yards per game, 231.5 more yards than the 300 the Flames give up per outing.
- When Ole Miss totals over 300 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- This year, the Rebels have six turnovers, four fewer than the Flames have takeaways (10).
Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Liberty is 5-3-0 this year.
- Liberty's games this season have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Flames rack up 37.4 points per game, 8.8 more than the Rebels give up (28.6).
- When Liberty records more than 28.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Flames rack up 445.3 yards per game, just 15.7 more than the 429.6 the Rebels allow.
- When Liberty churns out over 429.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Flames have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (14).
Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Liberty
39.1
Avg. Points Scored
37.4
28.6
Avg. Points Allowed
17.8
531.5
Avg. Total Yards
445.3
429.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
300
6
Giveaways
10
14
Takeaways
10