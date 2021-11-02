Publish date:
Oregon vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in seven of eight games this season.
- In 42.9% of Washington's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.
- The two teams combine to score 58.9 points per game, 7.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 8.8 points more than the 42.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Ducks games this season is 57.6, 6.6 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.
- The 51.1 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 0.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- So far this year Oregon has two wins against the spread.
- The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more in six chances.
- Oregon has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Ducks score 17.2 more points per game (36.1) than the Huskies allow (18.9).
- Oregon is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 18.9 points.
- The Ducks collect 443.1 yards per game, 118.2 more yards than the 324.9 the Huskies give up per matchup.
- Oregon is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up over 324.9 yards.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Huskies have forced (13).
Washington Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Washington has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Huskies are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Washington's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
- The Huskies put up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 the Ducks surrender.
- Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 23.3 points.
- The Huskies rack up 39.6 fewer yards per game (352.9) than the Ducks give up per contest (392.5).
- This season the Huskies have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Washington
36.1
Avg. Points Scored
22.8
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
18.9
443.1
Avg. Total Yards
352.9
392.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
324.9
8
Giveaways
12
16
Takeaways
13