The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 23rd-ranked scoring offense will meet the Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 18th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Ducks are favored by 6.5 points in the outing. The contest has a 51-point over/under.

Odds for Oregon vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in seven of eight games this season.

In 42.9% of Washington's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.

The two teams combine to score 58.9 points per game, 7.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 8.8 points more than the 42.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Ducks games this season is 57.6, 6.6 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.

The 51.1 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 0.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

So far this year Oregon has two wins against the spread.

The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more in six chances.

Oregon has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Ducks score 17.2 more points per game (36.1) than the Huskies allow (18.9).

Oregon is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 18.9 points.

The Ducks collect 443.1 yards per game, 118.2 more yards than the 324.9 the Huskies give up per matchup.

Oregon is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up over 324.9 yards.

The Ducks have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Huskies have forced (13).

Washington Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Washington has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Huskies are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Washington's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

The Huskies put up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 the Ducks surrender.

Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 23.3 points.

The Huskies rack up 39.6 fewer yards per game (352.9) than the Ducks give up per contest (392.5).

This season the Huskies have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (16).

