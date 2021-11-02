Publish date:
Oregon State vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon State vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 50.8 points per game, 3.7 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 3.4 points more than the 51.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.8 points per game in 2021, 6.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 54.5 over/under in this game is 6.6 points higher than the 47.9 average total in Buffaloes games this season.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Beavers have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Oregon State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Beavers score 9.3 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes allow (24.6).
- When Oregon State records more than 24.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Beavers average 36.5 more yards per game (437) than the Buffaloes give up per outing (400.5).
- In games that Oregon State piles up over 400.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Beavers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (6).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Colorado is 3-4-0 this year.
- The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Colorado's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Buffaloes put up 16.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Beavers surrender (26.5).
- When Colorado records more than 26.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Buffaloes collect 251 yards per game, 156.4 fewer yards than the 407.4 the Beavers give up.
- The Buffaloes have turned the ball over six times, six fewer times than the Beavers have forced turnovers (12).
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Colorado
33.9
Avg. Points Scored
16.9
26.5
Avg. Points Allowed
24.6
437
Avg. Total Yards
251
407.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
400.5
13
Giveaways
6
12
Takeaways
6