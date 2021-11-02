The Colorado Buffaloes (2-6, 0-0 Pac-12) are 10.5-point underdogs in a home Pac-12 matchup against the Oregon State Beavers (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Folsom Field. A 54.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 50.8 points per game, 3.7 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.4 points more than the 51.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.8 points per game in 2021, 6.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.5 over/under in this game is 6.6 points higher than the 47.9 average total in Buffaloes games this season.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Beavers have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Oregon State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Beavers score 9.3 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes allow (24.6).

When Oregon State records more than 24.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Beavers average 36.5 more yards per game (437) than the Buffaloes give up per outing (400.5).

In games that Oregon State piles up over 400.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Beavers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (6).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Colorado is 3-4-0 this year.

The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Colorado's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Buffaloes put up 16.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Beavers surrender (26.5).

When Colorado records more than 26.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Buffaloes collect 251 yards per game, 156.4 fewer yards than the 407.4 the Beavers give up.

The Buffaloes have turned the ball over six times, six fewer times than the Beavers have forced turnovers (12).

Season Stats