The No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will put their 25th-ranked pass defense to the test against the Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 15 passing attack in college football, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Nittany Lions are favored by 10.5 points in the outing. The game's over/under is 55.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Penn State vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have combined for 55.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

So far this season, 50% of Maryland's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.

The two teams combine to score 55.8 points per game, 0.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 47.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents score an average of 51.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.0 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 2.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Penn State is 5-3-0 this year.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 10.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Nittany Lions rack up 3.9 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Terrapins give up (30.4).

Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.4 points.

The Nittany Lions rack up 376.4 yards per game, 22.0 fewer yards than the 398.4 the Terrapins allow per contest.

When Penn State totals more than 398.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Terrapins are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Maryland's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Terrapins average 12.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Nittany Lions surrender (17.0).

When Maryland records more than 17.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Terrapins collect 431.1 yards per game, 89.0 more yards than the 342.1 the Nittany Lions give up.

In games that Maryland picks up more than 342.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Nittany Lions have forced turnovers (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats