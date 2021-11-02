Publish date:
Penn State vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Penn State vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have combined for 55.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Maryland's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- The two teams combine to score 55.8 points per game, 0.3 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 47.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Nittany Lions and their opponents score an average of 51.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 58.0 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 2.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Penn State is 5-3-0 this year.
- The Nittany Lions have been favored by 10.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- The Nittany Lions rack up 3.9 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Terrapins give up (30.4).
- Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.4 points.
- The Nittany Lions rack up 376.4 yards per game, 22.0 fewer yards than the 398.4 the Terrapins allow per contest.
- When Penn State totals more than 398.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (7).
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Terrapins are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- Maryland's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Terrapins average 12.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Nittany Lions surrender (17.0).
- When Maryland records more than 17.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Terrapins collect 431.1 yards per game, 89.0 more yards than the 342.1 the Nittany Lions give up.
- In games that Maryland picks up more than 342.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Nittany Lions have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Maryland
26.5
Avg. Points Scored
29.3
17.0
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
376.4
Avg. Total Yards
431.1
342.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
398.4
10
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
7