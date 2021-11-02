The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-2, 0-0 ACC) visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between ACC opponents at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke is a 21-point underdog. The over/under for the game is set at 64.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in five of eight games this season.

Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 4.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 55.6, 8.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been favored by 21 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on six of eight set point totals (75%).

This year, the Panthers rack up 10.6 more points per game (43.9) than the Blue Devils give up (33.3).

Pittsburgh is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 33.3 points.

The Panthers average 56.6 more yards per game (529.1) than the Blue Devils allow per matchup (472.5).

In games that Pittsburgh piles up over 472.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Panthers have eight giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 11 takeaways .

Duke Stats and Trends

In Duke's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Duke has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

This year the Blue Devils rack up just 2.6 more points per game (24.5) than the Panthers allow (21.9).

Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 21.9 points.

The Blue Devils collect 452.6 yards per game, 112.5 more yards than the 340.1 the Panthers give up.

In games that Duke totals more than 340.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (12).

Season Stats