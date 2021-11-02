Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Pittsburgh vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-2, 0-0 ACC) visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between ACC opponents at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke is a 21-point underdog. The over/under for the game is set at 64.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in five of eight games this season.
  • Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in one game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 4.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 55.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Panthers games this season is 55.6, 8.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Pittsburgh has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have been favored by 21 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on six of eight set point totals (75%).
  • This year, the Panthers rack up 10.6 more points per game (43.9) than the Blue Devils give up (33.3).
  • Pittsburgh is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 33.3 points.
  • The Panthers average 56.6 more yards per game (529.1) than the Blue Devils allow per matchup (472.5).
  • In games that Pittsburgh piles up over 472.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Panthers have eight giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 11 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.
  • In Duke's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • Duke has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
  • This year the Blue Devils rack up just 2.6 more points per game (24.5) than the Panthers allow (21.9).
  • Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 21.9 points.
  • The Blue Devils collect 452.6 yards per game, 112.5 more yards than the 340.1 the Panthers give up.
  • In games that Duke totals more than 340.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (12).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

PittsburghStatsDuke

43.9

Avg. Points Scored

24.5

21.9

Avg. Points Allowed

33.3

529.1

Avg. Total Yards

452.6

340.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

472.5

8

Giveaways

15

12

Takeaways

11