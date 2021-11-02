Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in five of eight games this season.
- Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 4.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 55.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 55.6, 8.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have been favored by 21 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on six of eight set point totals (75%).
- This year, the Panthers rack up 10.6 more points per game (43.9) than the Blue Devils give up (33.3).
- Pittsburgh is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 33.3 points.
- The Panthers average 56.6 more yards per game (529.1) than the Blue Devils allow per matchup (472.5).
- In games that Pittsburgh piles up over 472.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Panthers have eight giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 11 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.
Duke Stats and Trends
- In Duke's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- Duke has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Blue Devils rack up just 2.6 more points per game (24.5) than the Panthers allow (21.9).
- Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 21.9 points.
- The Blue Devils collect 452.6 yards per game, 112.5 more yards than the 340.1 the Panthers give up.
- In games that Duke totals more than 340.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Duke
43.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.5
21.9
Avg. Points Allowed
33.3
529.1
Avg. Total Yards
452.6
340.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
472.5
8
Giveaways
15
12
Takeaways
11