Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Steelers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 40 points in four of nine games this season.
- Monday's over/under is 5.7 points higher than the combined 34.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 4.7 points under the 44.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in Steelers games this season is 43.9, 3.9 points above Monday's over/under of 40.
- The 44.3 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Steelers stats and trends
- In Pittsburgh's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Steelers put up 18.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Bears surrender per contest (24.4).
- The Steelers rack up 27.1 fewer yards per game (330.4) than the Bears give up per contest (357.5).
- In games that Pittsburgh piles up more than 357.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Steelers have six giveaways this season, while the Bears have eight takeaways.
Bears stats and trends
- Against the spread, Chicago is 3-6-0 this year.
- The Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more in three chances.
- Chicago's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
- This year the Bears put up 4.9 fewer points per game (15.4) than the Steelers allow (20.3).
- Chicago is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.
- The Bears rack up 81.7 fewer yards per game (264.0) than the Steelers allow (345.7).
- The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
- In four home games this season, Pittsburgh has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Steelers home games average 42.6 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (40).
- Chicago is 1-3 overall, with just one win against the spread, away from home.
- This year, in four away games, Chicago has gone over the total once.
- The average point total in Bears away games this season is 46.1 points, 6.1 more than this outing's over/under (40).
