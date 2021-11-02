The Chicago Bears (3-5) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Heinz Field. The total for this game has been set at 40 points.

Odds for Steelers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 40 points in four of nine games this season.

Monday's over/under is 5.7 points higher than the combined 34.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 4.7 points under the 44.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Steelers games this season is 43.9, 3.9 points above Monday's over/under of 40.

The 44.3 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Steelers stats and trends

In Pittsburgh's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Steelers put up 18.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Bears surrender per contest (24.4).

The Steelers rack up 27.1 fewer yards per game (330.4) than the Bears give up per contest (357.5).

In games that Pittsburgh piles up more than 357.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Steelers have six giveaways this season, while the Bears have eight takeaways.

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 3-6-0 this year.

The Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more in three chances.

Chicago's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year the Bears put up 4.9 fewer points per game (15.4) than the Steelers allow (20.3).

Chicago is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.

The Bears rack up 81.7 fewer yards per game (264.0) than the Steelers allow (345.7).

The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

In four home games this season, Pittsburgh has gone over the total twice.

This season, Steelers home games average 42.6 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

Chicago is 1-3 overall, with just one win against the spread, away from home.

This year, in four away games, Chicago has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Bears away games this season is 46.1 points, 6.1 more than this outing's over/under (40).

