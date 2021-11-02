The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-5, 0-0 MWC) are touchdown underdogs in a road MWC matchup with the San Diego State Aztecs (7-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex . The over/under is set at 46.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for San Diego State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Hawaii's games have gone over 46.5 points in seven of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 58.8 points per game, 12.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 4.9 points lower than the 51.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Aztecs and their opponents score an average of 43.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 64.3 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 17.8 points more than this game's over/under.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Aztecs have been favored by 7 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

San Diego State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Aztecs put up 29.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (33.9).

San Diego State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 33.9 points.

The Aztecs rack up 119.6 fewer yards per game (341.5), than the Rainbow Warriors give up per outing (461.1).

This year, the Aztecs have 10 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (20).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for San Diego State at SISportsbook.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in five chances).

Hawaii has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The Rainbow Warriors put up 29.2 points per game, 11.7 more than the Aztecs give up (17.5).

Hawaii is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 17.5 points.

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 110.7 more yards per game (415.6) than the Aztecs allow per outing (304.9).

When Hawaii picks up more than 304.9 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 22 times, nine more than the Aztecs' takeaways (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats