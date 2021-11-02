Publish date:
SMU vs. Memphis College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for SMU vs. Memphis
Over/Under Insights
- SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 70.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 70.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.3, is 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 15.5 points more than the 55 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Mustangs games have an average total of 66.1 points this season, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 70.5 over/under in this game is 8.7 points above the 61.8 average total in Tigers games this season.
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Mustangs have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- SMU's games this year have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Mustangs score 12.4 more points per game (42.0) than the Tigers allow (29.6).
- When SMU scores more than 29.6 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Mustangs rack up 94.3 more yards per game (504.1) than the Tigers allow per matchup (409.8).
- When SMU picks up over 409.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over 11 times, seven more than the Tigers' takeaways (4).
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- Memphis' games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year the Tigers score 6.9 more points per game (32.3) than the Mustangs give up (25.4).
- Memphis is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team scores more than 25.4 points.
- The Tigers average 53.9 more yards per game (461.5) than the Mustangs allow per contest (407.6).
- Memphis is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up more than 407.6 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over four more times (15 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|SMU
|Stats
|Memphis
42.0
Avg. Points Scored
32.3
25.4
Avg. Points Allowed
29.6
504.1
Avg. Total Yards
461.5
407.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
409.8
11
Giveaways
15
11
Takeaways
4