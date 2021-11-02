A pair of the nation's most prolific passing attacks meet when the No. 23 SMU Mustangs (7-1, 0-0 AAC) bring college football's ninth-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Memphis Tigers (4-4, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 18 passing offense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Mustangs are 5.5-point favorites. The contest's over/under is set at 70.5.

Odds for SMU vs. Memphis

Over/Under Insights

SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 70.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 70.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.3, is 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 15.5 points more than the 55 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Mustangs games have an average total of 66.1 points this season, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 70.5 over/under in this game is 8.7 points above the 61.8 average total in Tigers games this season.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Mustangs have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

SMU's games this year have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Mustangs score 12.4 more points per game (42.0) than the Tigers allow (29.6).

When SMU scores more than 29.6 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Mustangs rack up 94.3 more yards per game (504.1) than the Tigers allow per matchup (409.8).

When SMU picks up over 409.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over 11 times, seven more than the Tigers' takeaways (4).

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.

Memphis' games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year the Tigers score 6.9 more points per game (32.3) than the Mustangs give up (25.4).

Memphis is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team scores more than 25.4 points.

The Tigers average 53.9 more yards per game (461.5) than the Mustangs allow per contest (407.6).

Memphis is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up more than 407.6 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over four more times (15 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats