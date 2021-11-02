Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Texas A&M vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Two of the nation's toughest defenses square off when the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's fourth-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (6-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 24 scoring defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Aggies are 4.5-point favorites. The point total for the outing is set at 50.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.
  • Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in five of eight games this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 14.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.
  • The 35.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.1 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.
  • Aggies games this season feature an average total of 51.3 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 55.9 points, 5.9 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Texas A&M is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Aggies are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Aggies put up 29.6 points per game, 9.8 more than the Tigers surrender per contest (19.8).
  • Texas A&M is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.8 points.
  • The Aggies rack up 396.0 yards per game, 38.7 more yards than the 357.3 the Tigers give up per contest.
  • When Texas A&M amasses more than 357.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).
  • Against the spread, Auburn is 5-3-0 this season.
  • The Tigers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Auburn's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • This year the Tigers average 18.8 more points per game (34.9) than the Aggies surrender (16.1).
  • When Auburn scores more than 16.1 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Tigers rack up 123.0 more yards per game (452.3) than the Aggies allow (329.3).
  • In games that Auburn picks up more than 329.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Tigers have seven giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 11 takeaways .
Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsAuburn

29.6

Avg. Points Scored

34.9

16.1

Avg. Points Allowed

19.8

396.0

Avg. Total Yards

452.3

329.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

357.3

12

Giveaways

7

11

Takeaways

7