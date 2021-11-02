Two of the nation's toughest defenses square off when the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's fourth-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (6-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 24 scoring defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Aggies are 4.5-point favorites. The point total for the outing is set at 50.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.

Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in five of eight games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 14.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.

The 35.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.1 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.

Aggies games this season feature an average total of 51.3 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 55.9 points, 5.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Aggies are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Aggies put up 29.6 points per game, 9.8 more than the Tigers surrender per contest (19.8).

Texas A&M is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.8 points.

The Aggies rack up 396.0 yards per game, 38.7 more yards than the 357.3 the Tigers give up per contest.

When Texas A&M amasses more than 357.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Auburn is 5-3-0 this season.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Auburn's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

This year the Tigers average 18.8 more points per game (34.9) than the Aggies surrender (16.1).

When Auburn scores more than 16.1 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers rack up 123.0 more yards per game (452.3) than the Aggies allow (329.3).

In games that Auburn picks up more than 329.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers have seven giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 11 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats