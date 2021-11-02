Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.
- Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in five of eight games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 14.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.
- The 35.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.1 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.
- Aggies games this season feature an average total of 51.3 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 55.9 points, 5.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Aggies are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
- Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Aggies put up 29.6 points per game, 9.8 more than the Tigers surrender per contest (19.8).
- Texas A&M is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.8 points.
- The Aggies rack up 396.0 yards per game, 38.7 more yards than the 357.3 the Tigers give up per contest.
- When Texas A&M amasses more than 357.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Auburn is 5-3-0 this season.
- The Tigers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
- Auburn's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- This year the Tigers average 18.8 more points per game (34.9) than the Aggies surrender (16.1).
- When Auburn scores more than 16.1 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers rack up 123.0 more yards per game (452.3) than the Aggies allow (329.3).
- In games that Auburn picks up more than 329.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers have seven giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 11 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Auburn
29.6
Avg. Points Scored
34.9
16.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.8
396.0
Avg. Total Yards
452.3
329.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
357.3
12
Giveaways
7
11
Takeaways
7