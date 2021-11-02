Oddsmakers give the Texas State Bobcats (2-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) the edge when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 in this game.

Odds for Texas State vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Texas State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59.5 points in three of eight games this season.

In 50% of UL Monroe's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 59.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.2, is 15.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 72.8 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 13.3 more than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

Bobcats games have an average total of 57.6 points this season, 1.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 5.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Texas State's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Bobcats average 21.9 points per game, 15.6 fewer than the Warhawks give up per outing (37.5).

The Bobcats collect 120.0 fewer yards per game (337.8) than the Warhawks give up per outing (457.8).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Warhawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Warhawks have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those contests.

UL Monroe has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Warhawks put up 22.3 points per game, 13.0 fewer than the Bobcats allow (35.3).

The Warhawks average 111.3 fewer yards per game (312.6) than the Bobcats allow per matchup (423.9).

The Warhawks have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bobcats.

Season Stats