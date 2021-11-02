Publish date:
Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo and its opponents have scored at least 53 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.
- Eastern Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in four of seven games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 61.3 points per game, 8.3 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 9.8 points above the 43.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 55.2 points per game in 2021, 2.2 more than Tuesday's total.
- The 53-point total for this game is 3.6 points below the 56.6 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Toledo is 4-3-0 this season.
- The Rockets have been favored by 9 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Toledo's games this year have hit the over one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).
- This year, the Rockets average 3.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Eagles surrender (24.9).
- Toledo is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.9 points.
- The Rockets rack up just 13.9 fewer yards per game (379.4), than the Eagles allow per outing (393.3).
- In games that Toledo picks up over 393.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Rockets have two turnovers, eight fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (10).
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Eastern Michigan is 3-4-0 this year.
- The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 9 points or more.
- Eastern Michigan's games this year have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Eagles put up 32.8 points per game, 14.5 more than the Rockets surrender (18.3).
- Eastern Michigan is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 18.3 points.
- The Eagles collect 46.1 more yards per game (372.6) than the Rockets give up per matchup (326.5).
- In games that Eastern Michigan amasses more than 326.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Eagles have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Eastern Michigan
28.5
Avg. Points Scored
32.8
18.3
Avg. Points Allowed
24.9
379.4
Avg. Total Yards
372.6
326.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.3
2
Giveaways
10
14
Takeaways
10