Oddsmakers give the Toledo Rockets (4-4, 0-0 MAC) the edge when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at the The Glass Bowl. Toledo is favored by 9 points. The over/under is 53.

Odds for Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have scored at least 53 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.

Eastern Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in four of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to average 61.3 points per game, 8.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 9.8 points above the 43.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 55.2 points per game in 2021, 2.2 more than Tuesday's total.

The 53-point total for this game is 3.6 points below the 56.6 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Toledo is 4-3-0 this season.

The Rockets have been favored by 9 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Toledo's games this year have hit the over one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).

This year, the Rockets average 3.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Eagles surrender (24.9).

Toledo is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.9 points.

The Rockets rack up just 13.9 fewer yards per game (379.4), than the Eagles allow per outing (393.3).

In games that Toledo picks up over 393.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Rockets have two turnovers, eight fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (10).

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Eastern Michigan is 3-4-0 this year.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 9 points or more.

Eastern Michigan's games this year have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Eagles put up 32.8 points per game, 14.5 more than the Rockets surrender (18.3).

Eastern Michigan is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 18.3 points.

The Eagles collect 46.1 more yards per game (372.6) than the Rockets give up per matchup (326.5).

In games that Eastern Michigan amasses more than 326.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Eagles have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats