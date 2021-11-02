Publish date:
Troy vs. South Alabama College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Troy vs. South Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Troy and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
- In 37.5% of South Alabama's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 49.5.
- Saturday's total is 5.2 points lower than the two team's combined 54.7 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 7.0 points more than the 42.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Trojans games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This season, the Trojans have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- Troy's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Trojans rack up 25.6 points per game, 4.6 more than the Jaguars surrender per outing (21.0).
- Troy is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.0 points.
- The Trojans rack up 37.5 more yards per game (358.9) than the Jaguars give up per outing (321.4).
- When Troy piles up over 321.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year, the Trojans have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (17).
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- South Alabama has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Jaguars have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- South Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- This season the Jaguars rack up 7.6 more points per game (29.1) than the Trojans surrender (21.5).
- South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team records more than 21.5 points.
- The Jaguars collect 83.7 more yards per game (397.6) than the Trojans give up per outing (313.9).
- In games that South Alabama amasses over 313.9 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 13 times, five fewer times than the Trojans have forced turnovers (18).
Season Stats
|Troy
|Stats
|South Alabama
25.6
Avg. Points Scored
29.1
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
21.0
358.9
Avg. Total Yards
397.6
313.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.4
11
Giveaways
13
18
Takeaways
17