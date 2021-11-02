The Troy Trojans (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have college football's 19th-ranked rush defense, take on the South Alabama Jaguars (5-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) and their 25th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Trojans are 4-point favorites. The contest has an over/under of 49.5 points.

Odds for Troy vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Troy and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

In 37.5% of South Alabama's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 49.5.

Saturday's total is 5.2 points lower than the two team's combined 54.7 points per game average.

This contest's total is 7.0 points more than the 42.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Trojans have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Troy's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Trojans rack up 25.6 points per game, 4.6 more than the Jaguars surrender per outing (21.0).

Troy is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.0 points.

The Trojans rack up 37.5 more yards per game (358.9) than the Jaguars give up per outing (321.4).

When Troy piles up over 321.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Trojans have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (17).

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

South Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

This season the Jaguars rack up 7.6 more points per game (29.1) than the Trojans surrender (21.5).

South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team records more than 21.5 points.

The Jaguars collect 83.7 more yards per game (397.6) than the Trojans give up per outing (313.9).

In games that South Alabama amasses over 313.9 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 13 times, five fewer times than the Trojans have forced turnovers (18).

Season Stats