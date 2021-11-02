C-USA opponents meet when the UAB Blazers (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Protective Stadium. UAB is favored by 13.5 points. The over/under for the contest is set at 50.5.

Odds for UAB vs. Louisiana Tech

Over/Under Insights

UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points only two times this season.

Louisiana Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Saturday's total is 1.2 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 52.2 points per game, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Blazers and their opponents score an average of 48.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 59.7 points, 9.2 more than the set total in this contest.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Blazers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

UAB's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Blazers put up 5.9 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Bulldogs give up (31.8).

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 31.8 points.

The Blazers collect 374.4 yards per game, 58.1 fewer yards than the 432.5 the Bulldogs give up per outing.

In games that UAB piles up over 432.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Blazers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 14 takeaways .

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

Louisiana Tech's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

This season the Bulldogs put up 5.4 more points per game (25.8) than the Blazers surrender (20.4).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team scores more than 20.4 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 60.2 more yards per game (385) than the Blazers give up per contest (324.8).

When Louisiana Tech picks up more than 324.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Bulldogs have 13 giveaways this season, while the Blazers have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats