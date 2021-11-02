Publish date:
UCF vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- UCF has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in five of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 75% of Tulane's games (6/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 59.
- Saturday's over/under is 5.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.2 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 7.8 points under the 66.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 61.7 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 59-point over/under for this game is 5.4 points below the 64.4 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This season, the Knights have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.
- UCF's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Knights average 34.8 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Green Wave allow per contest (40.9).
- When UCF puts up more than 40.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Knights collect 55.5 fewer yards per game (420.5) than the Green Wave give up per outing (476).
- In games that UCF piles up more than 476 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Knights have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- In Tulane's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Green Wave have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.
- Tulane's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in eight opportunities (75%).
- The Green Wave score 29.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the Knights give up (25.9).
- Tulane is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it scores more than 25.9 points.
- The Green Wave rack up 387.5 yards per game, 25.7 more yards than the 361.8 the Knights give up.
- In games that Tulane churns out more than 361.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (16) this season.
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|Tulane
34.8
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
25.9
Avg. Points Allowed
40.9
420.5
Avg. Total Yards
387.5
361.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
476
12
Giveaways
20
16
Takeaways
8