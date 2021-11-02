The Tulane Green Wave (1-7, 0-0 AAC) are 12.5-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup with the UCF Knights (5-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Bounce House. The game's point total is set at 59.

Odds for UCF vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

UCF has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in five of eight games this season.

So far this season, 75% of Tulane's games (6/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 59.

Saturday's over/under is 5.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.2 points per game average.

This contest's total is 7.8 points under the 66.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 61.7 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 59-point over/under for this game is 5.4 points below the 64.4 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Knights have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

UCF's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Knights average 34.8 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Green Wave allow per contest (40.9).

When UCF puts up more than 40.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Knights collect 55.5 fewer yards per game (420.5) than the Green Wave give up per outing (476).

In games that UCF piles up more than 476 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Tulane Stats and Trends

In Tulane's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Green Wave have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

Tulane's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in eight opportunities (75%).

The Green Wave score 29.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the Knights give up (25.9).

Tulane is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it scores more than 25.9 points.

The Green Wave rack up 387.5 yards per game, 25.7 more yards than the 361.8 the Knights give up.

In games that Tulane churns out more than 361.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (16) this season.

