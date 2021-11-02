The Utah State Aggies (6-2) are a massive 18.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-7). This matchup has an over/under of 71 points.

Odds for Utah State vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have gone over the current 71-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of New Mexico State's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 71.

Saturday's total is 15.2 points higher than the combined 55.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 67.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Utah State Aggies and their opponents score an average of 62.1 points per game, 8.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57.3 PPG average total in New Mexico State Aggies games this season is 13.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

In Utah State's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Utah State Aggies rack up 7.1 fewer points per game (31.4) than the New Mexico State Aggies allow (38.5).

When Utah State records more than 38.5 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Utah State Aggies rack up 477.1 yards per game, just 13.3 more than the 463.8 the New Mexico State Aggies allow per matchup.

When Utah State amasses more than 463.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Utah State Aggies have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the New Mexico State Aggies have takeaways (14).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

The New Mexico State Aggies have been underdogs by 18.5 points or more four times this year and are 4-0 ATS in those matchups.

New Mexico State's games this season have gone over the point total five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

This year the New Mexico State Aggies put up 4.6 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Utah State Aggies surrender (29).

New Mexico State is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it records more than 29 points.

The New Mexico State Aggies average 382.5 yards per game, 52.5 fewer yards than the 435 the Utah State Aggies allow.

In games that New Mexico State picks up more than 435 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This season the New Mexico State Aggies have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Utah State Aggies have forced 13 turnovers.

Season Stats