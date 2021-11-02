The Utah Utes (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are touchdown favorites when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (3-5, 0-0 Pac-12) in conference play on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. The point total for the game is set at 54.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Utah vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in five of seven games this season.

Stanford and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in five of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to score 58.3 points per game, 4.3 more than the total in this contest.

The 52.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.7 fewer than the 54 over/under in this contest.

Utes games have an average total of 52.6 points this season, 1.4 fewer than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 53.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Utes are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more (in three chances).

Utah's games this year have hit the over in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).

The Utes average 6.4 more points per game (33.4) than the Cardinal surrender (27.0).

When Utah scores more than 27.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Utes average only 14.8 more yards per game (416.4), than the Cardinal allow per outing (401.6).

When Utah piles up over 401.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Utes have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This year, the Cardinal have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Stanford's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Cardinal average just 0.4 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Utes surrender (25.3).

Stanford is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.

The Cardinal collect 29.2 fewer yards per game (340.9) than the Utes give up per outing (370.1).

Stanford is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 370.1 yards.

The Cardinal have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Utes.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats