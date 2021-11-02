Publish date:
Utah vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in five of seven games this season.
- Stanford and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in five of eight games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 58.3 points per game, 4.3 more than the total in this contest.
- The 52.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.7 fewer than the 54 over/under in this contest.
- Utes games have an average total of 52.6 points this season, 1.4 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 53.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Utes are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more (in three chances).
- Utah's games this year have hit the over in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Utes average 6.4 more points per game (33.4) than the Cardinal surrender (27.0).
- When Utah scores more than 27.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Utes average only 14.8 more yards per game (416.4), than the Cardinal allow per outing (401.6).
- When Utah piles up over 401.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Utes have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This year, the Cardinal have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Stanford's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- The Cardinal average just 0.4 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Utes surrender (25.3).
- Stanford is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.
- The Cardinal collect 29.2 fewer yards per game (340.9) than the Utes give up per outing (370.1).
- Stanford is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 370.1 yards.
- The Cardinal have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Utes.
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Stanford
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
416.4
Avg. Total Yards
340.9
370.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
401.6
10
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
5