UTSA vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. UTEP
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
- UTEP and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 11.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.3 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 13.8 points above the 39.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 60.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 53 over/under in this game is 0.7 points higher than the 52.3 average total in Miners games this season.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA is 7-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Roadrunners have been favored by 10.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- UTSA's games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This year, the Roadrunners put up 19 more points per game (39.4) than the Miners surrender (20.4).
- When UTSA scores more than 20.4 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners collect 441.3 yards per game, 145.7 more yards than the 295.6 the Miners allow per matchup.
- When UTSA piles up more than 295.6 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- This year, the Roadrunners have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Miners have takeaways (13).
UTEP Stats and Trends
- UTEP has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Miners have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- UTEP's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Miners average 6.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Roadrunners allow (18.8).
- UTEP is 6-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 18.8 points.
- The Miners rack up 61.5 more yards per game (393.9) than the Roadrunners allow per matchup (332.4).
- When UTEP amasses more than 332.4 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Miners have 17 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Roadrunners.
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|UTEP
39.4
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
18.8
Avg. Points Allowed
20.4
441.3
Avg. Total Yards
393.9
332.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
295.6
7
Giveaways
17
17
Takeaways
13