The No. 16 UTSA Roadrunners (8-0, 0-0 C-USA) are 10.5-point favorites on the road at the Sun Bowl Stadium against the UTEP Miners (6-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Both teams have strong rush defenses, with the Roadrunners third against the run in the nation, and the Miners 11th defending the running game. The point total is 53 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTSA vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.

UTEP and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 11.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 13.8 points above the 39.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 60.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 53 over/under in this game is 0.7 points higher than the 52.3 average total in Miners games this season.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA is 7-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 10.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

UTSA's games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Roadrunners put up 19 more points per game (39.4) than the Miners surrender (20.4).

When UTSA scores more than 20.4 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Roadrunners collect 441.3 yards per game, 145.7 more yards than the 295.6 the Miners allow per matchup.

When UTSA piles up more than 295.6 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

This year, the Roadrunners have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Miners have takeaways (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

The Miners have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

UTEP's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Miners average 6.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Roadrunners allow (18.8).

UTEP is 6-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 18.8 points.

The Miners rack up 61.5 more yards per game (393.9) than the Roadrunners allow per matchup (332.4).

When UTEP amasses more than 332.4 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Miners have 17 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Roadrunners.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats