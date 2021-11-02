The Boston College Eagles (4-4, 0-0 ACC) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Alumni Stadium. An over/under of 46.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Virginia Tech's games this season have gone over 46.5 points four of eight times.

Boston College's games have gone over 46.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.6, is 3.1 points more than Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 43.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Hokies and their opponents have scored an average of 52.9 points per game in 2021, 6.4 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 7.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

In Virginia Tech's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Hokies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Hokies average 3.2 more points per game (24.0) than the Eagles surrender (20.8).

Virginia Tech is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.8 points.

The Hokies rack up only 3.8 more yards per game (349.9) than the Eagles allow per outing (346.1).

In games that Virginia Tech amasses over 346.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hokies have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Eagles have forced (12).

Boston College Stats and Trends

In Boston College's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Boston College's games this season have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Eagles score 3.2 more points per game (25.6) than the Hokies allow (22.4).

When Boston College records more than 22.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles collect 354.0 yards per game, 25.6 fewer yards than the 379.6 the Hokies give up.

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 379.6 yards.

This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Hokies' takeaways (10).

Season Stats