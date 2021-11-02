C-USA opponents meet when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Western Kentucky is favored by 15 points. The over/under is 68.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 68.5-point total in three of seven games this season.

Middle Tennessee's games have gone over 68.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.8, is 2.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 11.6 points above the 56.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.9, 1.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 68.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Blue Raiders have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 11.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Western Kentucky's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Hilltoppers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 15 points or more.

Western Kentucky has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Hilltoppers score 14.1 more points per game (40.5) than the Blue Raiders surrender (26.4).

Western Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.4 points.

The Hilltoppers collect 533.6 yards per game, 140.1 more yards than the 393.5 the Blue Raiders give up per outing.

When Western Kentucky amasses more than 393.5 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 25 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Kentucky at SISportsbook.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Blue Raiders are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 15 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This season the Blue Raiders rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (30.3) than the Hilltoppers allow (30.5).

Middle Tennessee is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 30.5 points.

The Blue Raiders collect 90.7 fewer yards per game (341.4) than the Hilltoppers give up per matchup (432.1).

Middle Tennessee is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 432.1 yards.

This season the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats