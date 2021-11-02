The Victory Cannon is on the line when the Western Michigan Broncos (5-3, 0-0 MAC) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4, 0-0 MAC) clash on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. The Broncos are heavy, 10-point favorites. A total of 67 points has been set for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points only two times this year.

Central Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in two games this season.

Wednesday's total is 9.0 points higher than the combined 58 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 11.3 points greater than the 55.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Broncos games have an average total of 60.5 points this season, 6.5 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

The 67 total in this game is 10.4 points above the 56.6 average total in Chippewas games this season.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Broncos have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10 points or more (in two chances).

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Broncos put up just 0.6 more points per game (29.0) than the Chippewas surrender (28.4).

Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.4 points.

The Broncos average 27.0 more yards per game (433.4) than the Chippewas allow per contest (406.4).

When Western Michigan totals more than 406.4 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Chippewas' takeaways (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Michigan at SISportsbook.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Chippewas have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).

Central Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Chippewas score the same number of points per game that the Broncos give up (27.3).

Central Michigan is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.3 points.

The Chippewas average 128.7 more yards per game (449.5) than the Broncos give up per contest (320.8).

Central Michigan is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team churns out more than 320.8 yards.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats