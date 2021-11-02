Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 37.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.
- In 42.9% of Rutgers' games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 37.5.
- The two teams combine to average 45.5 points per game, 8.0 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 1.0 point lower than the 38.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 43.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 11.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Badgers have been favored by 11.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Wisconsin has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Badgers average just 0.4 more points per game (21.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (21.5).
- Wisconsin is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.
- The Badgers average just 8.5 fewer yards per game (352.5), than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (361.0).
- Wisconsin is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 361.0 yards.
- This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 17 times, seven more than the Scarlet Knights' takeaways (10).
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Rutgers' games this season have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Scarlet Knights score 23.6 points per game, 6.6 more than the Badgers surrender (17.0).
- Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 17.0 points.
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 127.7 more yards per game (342.3) than the Badgers allow (214.6).
- In games that Rutgers amasses over 214.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- This season the Scarlet Knights have six turnovers, five fewer than the Badgers have takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Rutgers
21.9
Avg. Points Scored
23.6
17.0
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
352.5
Avg. Total Yards
342.3
214.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
361.0
17
Giveaways
6
11
Takeaways
10