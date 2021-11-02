The Wisconsin Badgers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 11.5-point favorites when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at SHI Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 37.5.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 37.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

In 42.9% of Rutgers' games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 37.5.

The two teams combine to average 45.5 points per game, 8.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 1.0 point lower than the 38.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 43.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 11.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Badgers have been favored by 11.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Wisconsin has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The Badgers average just 0.4 more points per game (21.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (21.5).

Wisconsin is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.

The Badgers average just 8.5 fewer yards per game (352.5), than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (361.0).

Wisconsin is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 361.0 yards.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 17 times, seven more than the Scarlet Knights' takeaways (10).

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more (in two chances).

Rutgers' games this season have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Scarlet Knights score 23.6 points per game, 6.6 more than the Badgers surrender (17.0).

Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 17.0 points.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 127.7 more yards per game (342.3) than the Badgers allow (214.6).

In games that Rutgers amasses over 214.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This season the Scarlet Knights have six turnovers, five fewer than the Badgers have takeaways (11).

Season Stats