Publish date:
Air Force vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Air Force vs. Army
Over/Under Insights
- Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 37 points in five of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 71.4% of Army's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 37.
- The two teams combine to average 63.9 points per game, 26.9 more than the total in this contest.
- The 44.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.5 more than the 37 total in this contest.
- Falcons games this season feature an average total of 47.3 points, a number 10.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48.4 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 11.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Air Force is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Falcons have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.
- Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Falcons rack up just 1.6 more points per game (29.3) than the Black Knights give up (27.7).
- Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.7 points.
- The Falcons rack up 63.2 more yards per game (395.8) than the Black Knights allow per outing (332.6).
- When Air Force totals more than 332.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over six times, while the Black Knights have forced six.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook.
Army Stats and Trends
- Army has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Black Knights have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Army has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Black Knights put up 34.6 points per game, 17.8 more than the Falcons surrender (16.8).
- Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.
- The Black Knights rack up 118.6 more yards per game (400.0) than the Falcons allow (281.4).
- Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 281.4 yards.
- The Black Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 11 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Air Force
|Stats
|Army
29.3
Avg. Points Scored
34.6
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
27.7
395.8
Avg. Total Yards
400.0
281.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
332.6
6
Giveaways
6
11
Takeaways
6