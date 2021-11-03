Two of the nation's best rushing defenses square off when the Air Force Falcons (6-2) take college football's 13th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Army Black Knights (4-3), who have the No. 7 rushing defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Falcons are only 2.5-point favorites. The point total is 37.

Odds for Air Force vs. Army

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 37 points in five of seven games this season.

So far this season, 71.4% of Army's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 37.

The two teams combine to average 63.9 points per game, 26.9 more than the total in this contest.

The 44.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.5 more than the 37 total in this contest.

Falcons games this season feature an average total of 47.3 points, a number 10.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.4 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 11.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Falcons rack up just 1.6 more points per game (29.3) than the Black Knights give up (27.7).

Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.7 points.

The Falcons rack up 63.2 more yards per game (395.8) than the Black Knights allow per outing (332.6).

When Air Force totals more than 332.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over six times, while the Black Knights have forced six.

Army Stats and Trends

Army has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Black Knights have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Army has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Black Knights put up 34.6 points per game, 17.8 more than the Falcons surrender (16.8).

Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.

The Black Knights rack up 118.6 more yards per game (400.0) than the Falcons allow (281.4).

Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 281.4 yards.

The Black Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats