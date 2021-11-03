Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Air Force vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Two of the nation's best rushing defenses square off when the Air Force Falcons (6-2) take college football's 13th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Army Black Knights (4-3), who have the No. 7 rushing defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Falcons are only 2.5-point favorites. The point total is 37.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Air Force vs. Army

Over/Under Insights

  • Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 37 points in five of seven games this season.
  • So far this season, 71.4% of Army's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 37.
  • The two teams combine to average 63.9 points per game, 26.9 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 44.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.5 more than the 37 total in this contest.
  • Falcons games this season feature an average total of 47.3 points, a number 10.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 48.4 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 11.4 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Air Force is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Falcons have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Falcons rack up just 1.6 more points per game (29.3) than the Black Knights give up (27.7).
  • Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.7 points.
  • The Falcons rack up 63.2 more yards per game (395.8) than the Black Knights allow per outing (332.6).
  • When Air Force totals more than 332.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over six times, while the Black Knights have forced six.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook.
  • Army has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Black Knights have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • Army has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Black Knights put up 34.6 points per game, 17.8 more than the Falcons surrender (16.8).
  • Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.
  • The Black Knights rack up 118.6 more yards per game (400.0) than the Falcons allow (281.4).
  • Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 281.4 yards.
  • The Black Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 11 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Air ForceStatsArmy

29.3

Avg. Points Scored

34.6

16.8

Avg. Points Allowed

27.7

395.8

Avg. Total Yards

400.0

281.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

332.6

6

Giveaways

6

11

Takeaways

6