Publish date:
Alabama vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 66-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.
- LSU's games have gone over 66 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 10.4 points lower than the two team's combined 76.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 16.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents score an average of 62.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 61.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 4.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 28.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Crimson Tide put up 45.9 points per game, 17.1 more than the Tigers give up per matchup (28.8).
- Alabama is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.8 points.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 84.6 more yards per game (493.1) than the Tigers give up per contest (408.5).
- Alabama is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team totals over 408.5 yards.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have six turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (11).
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- LSU's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Tigers put up 30.5 points per game, 9.9 more than the Crimson Tide give up (20.6).
- LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 20.6 points.
- The Tigers collect 382.3 yards per game, 76.2 more yards than the 306.1 the Crimson Tide give up.
- LSU is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up more than 306.1 yards.
- This year the Tigers have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|LSU
45.9
Avg. Points Scored
30.5
20.6
Avg. Points Allowed
28.8
493.1
Avg. Total Yards
382.3
306.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
408.5
6
Giveaways
8
13
Takeaways
11