SEC foes meet when the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 0-0 SEC) host the LSU Tigers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is favored by 28.5 points. The game has a point total set at 66.

Odds for Alabama vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 66-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

LSU's games have gone over 66 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 10.4 points lower than the two team's combined 76.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 16.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents score an average of 62.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 61.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 4.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 28.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Crimson Tide put up 45.9 points per game, 17.1 more than the Tigers give up per matchup (28.8).

Alabama is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.8 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 84.6 more yards per game (493.1) than the Tigers give up per contest (408.5).

Alabama is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team totals over 408.5 yards.

This year, the Crimson Tide have six turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (11).

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

LSU's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Tigers put up 30.5 points per game, 9.9 more than the Crimson Tide give up (20.6).

LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 20.6 points.

The Tigers collect 382.3 yards per game, 76.2 more yards than the 306.1 the Crimson Tide give up.

LSU is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up more than 306.1 yards.

This year the Tigers have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (13).

Season Stats