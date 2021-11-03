The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 21-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The game's point total is set at 68.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have scored at least 68 points or more only one time this year.

Arkansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 68 points in four of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to average 62.3 points per game, 5.7 less than the total in this contest.

The 66.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.1 fewer than the 68 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.8, 11.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 68 .

The 68 total in this game is 1.7 points higher than the 66.3 average total in Red Wolves games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

In Appalachian State's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Mountaineers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 21 points or more.

Appalachian State's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

This year, the Mountaineers rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (34.8) than the Red Wolves give up (42.4).

Appalachian State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 42.4 points.

The Mountaineers average 95.0 fewer yards per game (464.3) than the Red Wolves allow per contest (559.3).

When Appalachian State totals over 559.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Red Wolves have forced (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

Arkansas State's games this season have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Red Wolves average 27.5 points per game, three more than the Mountaineers surrender (24.5).

Arkansas State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team scores more than 24.5 points.

The Red Wolves average 30.9 more yards per game (408) than the Mountaineers allow per outing (377.1).

In games that Arkansas State picks up over 377.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This season the Red Wolves have turned the ball over 15 times, two more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats