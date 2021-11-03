NFC West rivals square off when the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) host the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is favored by 1 point. The contest's over/under is set at 45.5.

Odds for 49ers vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of nine games this season.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in five of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to score 54.8 points per game, 9.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 3.8 points above the 41.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.1 points per game in 2020, 1.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 50.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 5.1 points more than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

Against the spread, San Francisco is 3-6-0 this year.

So far this season, the 49ers have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those matchups.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the 49ers rack up 6.7 more points per game (24.0) than the Cardinals surrender (17.3).

When San Francisco scores more than 17.3 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The 49ers average 50.7 more yards per game (369.7) than the Cardinals give up per outing (319.0).

In games that San Francisco picks up more than 319.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the 49ers have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Cardinals have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those games.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year the Cardinals average 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the 49ers allow (24.4).

When Arizona records more than 24.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cardinals rack up 69.6 more yards per game (393.6) than the 49ers allow per outing (324.0).

Arizona is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out over 324.0 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall.

At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-4).

San Francisco has gone over the total twice in four home games this year.

The average point total in 49ers home games this season is 48.8 points, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

This season in away games, Arizona is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Away from home, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1-point underdogs or more.

This season, in four away games, Arizona has gone over the total twice.

This season, Cardinals away games average 51.9 points, 6.4 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

