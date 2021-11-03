Publish date:
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for 49ers vs. Cardinals
Over/under insights
- San Francisco and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of nine games this season.
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 54.8 points per game, 9.3 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 3.8 points above the 41.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.1 points per game in 2020, 1.6 more than Sunday's total.
- The 50.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 5.1 points more than this game's over/under.
49ers stats and trends
- Against the spread, San Francisco is 3-6-0 this year.
- So far this season, the 49ers have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those matchups.
- San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This year, the 49ers rack up 6.7 more points per game (24.0) than the Cardinals surrender (17.3).
- When San Francisco scores more than 17.3 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The 49ers average 50.7 more yards per game (369.7) than the Cardinals give up per outing (319.0).
- In games that San Francisco picks up more than 319.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year, the 49ers have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).
Cardinals stats and trends
- Arizona has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
- So far this year, the Cardinals have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those games.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This year the Cardinals average 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the 49ers allow (24.4).
- When Arizona records more than 24.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cardinals rack up 69.6 more yards per game (393.6) than the 49ers allow per outing (324.0).
- Arizona is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out over 324.0 yards.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Home and road insights
- At home this year, San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall.
- At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-4).
- San Francisco has gone over the total twice in four home games this year.
- The average point total in 49ers home games this season is 48.8 points, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
- This season in away games, Arizona is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- Away from home, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1-point underdogs or more.
- This season, in four away games, Arizona has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Cardinals away games average 51.9 points, 6.4 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).
