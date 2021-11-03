The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 8.5-point favorites when they host the USC Trojans (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) in conference play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. The total is 59.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Arizona State vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points or more just once this year.

USC's games have gone over 59.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.6, is 2.1 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Sun Devils games this season is 52.4, 7.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59.5 .

The 59.5 total in this game is 2.4 points higher than the 57.1 average total in Trojans games this season.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arizona State is 3-4-0 this season.

The Sun Devils have been favored by 8.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Arizona State's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Sun Devils average just 1.7 more points per game (30.3) than the Trojans give up (28.6).

Arizona State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.6 points.

The Sun Devils collect 36.2 more yards per game (429.0) than the Trojans allow per matchup (392.8).

Arizona State is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals more than 392.8 yards.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Trojans have forced a turnover (12) this season.

USC Stats and Trends

USC has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

USC's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Trojans score 10.5 more points per game (31.3) than the Sun Devils allow (20.8).

USC is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team notches more than 20.8 points.

The Trojans average 126.4 more yards per game (457.5) than the Sun Devils give up (331.1).

In games that USC totals over 331.1 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This year the Trojans have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Sun Devils' takeaways (12).

Season Stats