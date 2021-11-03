Publish date:
Arizona State vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Arizona State vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points or more just once this year.
- USC's games have gone over 59.5 points in four of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.6, is 2.1 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Sun Devils games this season is 52.4, 7.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59.5 .
- The 59.5 total in this game is 2.4 points higher than the 57.1 average total in Trojans games this season.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arizona State is 3-4-0 this season.
- The Sun Devils have been favored by 8.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Arizona State's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Sun Devils average just 1.7 more points per game (30.3) than the Trojans give up (28.6).
- Arizona State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.6 points.
- The Sun Devils collect 36.2 more yards per game (429.0) than the Trojans allow per matchup (392.8).
- Arizona State is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals more than 392.8 yards.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Trojans have forced a turnover (12) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arizona State at SISportsbook.
USC Stats and Trends
- USC has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- USC's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This season the Trojans score 10.5 more points per game (31.3) than the Sun Devils allow (20.8).
- USC is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team notches more than 20.8 points.
- The Trojans average 126.4 more yards per game (457.5) than the Sun Devils give up (331.1).
- In games that USC totals over 331.1 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- This year the Trojans have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Sun Devils' takeaways (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|USC
30.3
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
28.6
429.0
Avg. Total Yards
457.5
331.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
392.8
15
Giveaways
14
12
Takeaways
12