Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 56 points in three of nine games this season.
- Mississippi State's games have gone over 56 points in three of eight chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 4.8 points lower than the two team's combined 60.8 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 48.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Razorbacks and their opponents score an average of 53.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 54 points, two fewer than this game's set over/under.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-3-0 this year.
- The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Arkansas has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Razorbacks rack up 32.8 points per game, 8.2 more than the Bulldogs give up per outing (24.6).
- Arkansas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.6 points.
- The Razorbacks average 152.3 more yards per game (465.3) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (313).
- Arkansas is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals more than 313 yards.
- The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Mississippi State has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs average 4.5 more points per game (28) than the Razorbacks allow (23.5).
- When Mississippi State scores more than 23.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs average 90.9 more yards per game (425.3) than the Razorbacks give up (334.4).
- When Mississippi State churns out more than 334.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Razorbacks have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Mississippi State
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
28
23.5
Avg. Points Allowed
24.6
465.3
Avg. Total Yards
425.3
334.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
313
7
Giveaways
12
9
Takeaways
12