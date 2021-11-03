The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 0-0 SEC) will put their eighth-ranked pass defense to the test against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 5 passing attack in college football, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Razorbacks are favored by 5.5 points in the outing. The point total is 56.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 56 points in three of nine games this season.

Mississippi State's games have gone over 56 points in three of eight chances this season.

Saturday's total is 4.8 points lower than the two team's combined 60.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 48.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Razorbacks and their opponents score an average of 53.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 54 points, two fewer than this game's set over/under.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-3-0 this year.

The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Arkansas has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).

The Razorbacks rack up 32.8 points per game, 8.2 more than the Bulldogs give up per outing (24.6).

Arkansas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.6 points.

The Razorbacks average 152.3 more yards per game (465.3) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (313).

Arkansas is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals more than 313 yards.

The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Mississippi State has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs average 4.5 more points per game (28) than the Razorbacks allow (23.5).

When Mississippi State scores more than 23.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bulldogs average 90.9 more yards per game (425.3) than the Razorbacks give up (334.4).

When Mississippi State churns out more than 334.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Razorbacks have forced (9).

Season Stats