Publish date:
Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ravens vs. Vikings
Over/under insights
- Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- In 42.9% of Minnesota's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.5.
- Sunday's total is 0.5 points lower than the two team's combined 50 points per game average.
- The 45.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.
- Ravens games have an average total of 48.9 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 49.7 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Ravens stats and trends
- Against the spread, Baltimore is 3-4-0 this year.
- This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Baltimore's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This year, the Ravens rack up 4.3 more points per game (26.7) than the Vikings allow (22.4).
- Baltimore is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.4 points.
- The Ravens average 50.6 more yards per game (417.6) than the Vikings give up per outing (367.0).
- When Baltimore picks up over 367.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Ravens have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Vikings have forced (9).
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Vikings put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Ravens allow (23.4).
- Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.4 points.
- The Vikings collect only 12.4 more yards per game (394.7) than the Ravens give up per outing (382.3).
- Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 382.3 yards.
- The Vikings have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Ravens have forced turnovers (7).
Home and road insights
- Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.
- At home, as 5.5-point favorites or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2).
- In three of four games at home this season, Baltimore has gone over the total.
- The average total in Ravens home games this season is 49.5 points, equal to this matchup's over/under.
- Minnesota has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, away from home.
- Minnesota has hit the over in all three of their away games this season.
- Vikings away games this season average 47.8 total points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).
