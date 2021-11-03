Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers give the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) the advantage on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4). Baltimore is favored by 5.5 points. A 49.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Ravens vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
  • In 42.9% of Minnesota's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.5.
  • Sunday's total is 0.5 points lower than the two team's combined 50 points per game average.
  • The 45.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.
  • Ravens games have an average total of 48.9 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49.7 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Baltimore is 3-4-0 this year.
  • This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Baltimore's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • This year, the Ravens rack up 4.3 more points per game (26.7) than the Vikings allow (22.4).
  • Baltimore is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.4 points.
  • The Ravens average 50.6 more yards per game (417.6) than the Vikings give up per outing (367.0).
  • When Baltimore picks up over 367.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Vikings have forced (9).
  • Minnesota has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times over seven games with a set point total).
  • The Vikings put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Ravens allow (23.4).
  • Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.4 points.
  • The Vikings collect only 12.4 more yards per game (394.7) than the Ravens give up per outing (382.3).
  • Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 382.3 yards.
  • The Vikings have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Ravens have forced turnovers (7).

Home and road insights

  • Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 5.5-point favorites or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2).
  • In three of four games at home this season, Baltimore has gone over the total.
  • The average total in Ravens home games this season is 49.5 points, equal to this matchup's over/under.
  • Minnesota has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, away from home.
  • Minnesota has hit the over in all three of their away games this season.
  • Vikings away games this season average 47.8 total points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

