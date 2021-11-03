Oddsmakers give the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) the advantage on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4). Baltimore is favored by 5.5 points. A 49.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Ravens vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

In 42.9% of Minnesota's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.5.

Sunday's total is 0.5 points lower than the two team's combined 50 points per game average.

The 45.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.

Ravens games have an average total of 48.9 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.7 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Against the spread, Baltimore is 3-4-0 this year.

This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year, the Ravens rack up 4.3 more points per game (26.7) than the Vikings allow (22.4).

Baltimore is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.4 points.

The Ravens average 50.6 more yards per game (417.6) than the Vikings give up per outing (367.0).

When Baltimore picks up over 367.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Vikings have forced (9).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Vikings put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Ravens allow (23.4).

Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.4 points.

The Vikings collect only 12.4 more yards per game (394.7) than the Ravens give up per outing (382.3).

Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 382.3 yards.

The Vikings have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Ravens have forced turnovers (7).

Home and road insights

Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 5.5-point favorites or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2).

In three of four games at home this season, Baltimore has gone over the total.

The average total in Ravens home games this season is 49.5 points, equal to this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, away from home.

Minnesota has hit the over in all three of their away games this season.

Vikings away games this season average 47.8 total points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

