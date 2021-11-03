Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Baylor vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The No. 14 Baylor Bears (7-1, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's eighth-ranked running game, meet the TCU Horned Frogs (3-5, 0-0 Big 12) and their 23rd-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Bears are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 58.5 points for the contest.

Odds for Baylor vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

  • Baylor's games this season have gone over 58.5 points four of eight times.
  • TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in five of seven games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 68.9 points per game, 10.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 7.6 points more than the 50.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Bears and their opponents score an average of 51 points per game, 7.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 59.8 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Baylor is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bears have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Baylor's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • The Bears average 5.9 more points per game (37.4) than the Horned Frogs surrender (31.5).
  • Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.5 points.
  • The Bears average 465.5 yards per game, 22.2 more yards than the 443.3 the Horned Frogs allow per outing.
  • Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals more than 443.3 yards.
  • The Bears have seven giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have nine takeaways .
  • TCU has one win against the spread in eight games this year.
  • This year, the Horned Frogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • TCU's games this season have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • This season the Horned Frogs rack up 12.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Bears surrender (19.4).
  • When TCU scores more than 19.4 points, it is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Horned Frogs average 94.9 more yards per game (435.8) than the Bears allow per matchup (340.9).
  • In games that TCU amasses over 340.9 yards, the team is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • The Horned Frogs have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats

BaylorStatsTCU

37.4

Avg. Points Scored

31.5

19.4

Avg. Points Allowed

31.5

465.5

Avg. Total Yards

435.8

340.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

443.3

7

Giveaways

12

13

Takeaways

9