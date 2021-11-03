Publish date:
Baylor vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor's games this season have gone over 58.5 points four of eight times.
- TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 68.9 points per game, 10.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 7.6 points more than the 50.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bears and their opponents score an average of 51 points per game, 7.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 59.8 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bears have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Baylor's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Bears average 5.9 more points per game (37.4) than the Horned Frogs surrender (31.5).
- Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.5 points.
- The Bears average 465.5 yards per game, 22.2 more yards than the 443.3 the Horned Frogs allow per outing.
- Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals more than 443.3 yards.
- The Bears have seven giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have nine takeaways .
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has one win against the spread in eight games this year.
- This year, the Horned Frogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- TCU's games this season have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This season the Horned Frogs rack up 12.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Bears surrender (19.4).
- When TCU scores more than 19.4 points, it is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Horned Frogs average 94.9 more yards per game (435.8) than the Bears allow per matchup (340.9).
- In games that TCU amasses over 340.9 yards, the team is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Horned Frogs have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|TCU
37.4
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
19.4
Avg. Points Allowed
31.5
465.5
Avg. Total Yards
435.8
340.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
443.3
7
Giveaways
12
13
Takeaways
9