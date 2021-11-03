The No. 14 Baylor Bears (7-1, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's eighth-ranked running game, meet the TCU Horned Frogs (3-5, 0-0 Big 12) and their 23rd-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Bears are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 58.5 points for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Baylor vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Baylor's games this season have gone over 58.5 points four of eight times.

TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in five of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to average 68.9 points per game, 10.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.6 points more than the 50.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bears and their opponents score an average of 51 points per game, 7.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.8 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Baylor's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Bears average 5.9 more points per game (37.4) than the Horned Frogs surrender (31.5).

Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.5 points.

The Bears average 465.5 yards per game, 22.2 more yards than the 443.3 the Horned Frogs allow per outing.

Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals more than 443.3 yards.

The Bears have seven giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have nine takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Baylor at SISportsbook.

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has one win against the spread in eight games this year.

This year, the Horned Frogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

TCU's games this season have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This season the Horned Frogs rack up 12.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Bears surrender (19.4).

When TCU scores more than 19.4 points, it is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Horned Frogs average 94.9 more yards per game (435.8) than the Bears allow per matchup (340.9).

In games that TCU amasses over 340.9 yards, the team is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Horned Frogs have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 13 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats