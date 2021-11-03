Publish date:
Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Bills vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in four of eight games this season.
- Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- Sunday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 50.3 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 44.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bills games this season is 49.6, 1.1 points above Sunday's total of 48.5.
- The 46.8 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Bills stats and trends
- Buffalo has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Bills have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Bills rack up 32.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the Jaguars surrender per outing (29.0).
- When Buffalo puts up more than 29.0 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Bills rack up only 16.9 more yards per game (402.9), than the Jaguars allow per contest (386.0).
- Buffalo is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses over 386.0 yards.
- The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (2).
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville has covered the spread two times this year.
- Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Jaguars rack up 17.6 points per game, comparable to the 15.6 the Bills give up.
- When Jacksonville puts up more than 15.6 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- The Jaguars collect 349.3 yards per game, 80.3 more yards than the 269.0 the Bills give up.
- When Jacksonville picks up more than 269.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
- This year the Jaguars have 12 turnovers, six fewer than the Bills have takeaways (18).
Home and road insights
- Jacksonville has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this year.
- Jacksonville has hit the over once in four home games this season.
- Jaguars home games this season average 48.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
- This season on the road, Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- In four road games this year, Buffalo has hit the over twice.
- This season, Bills away games average 52.7 points, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).
