The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) are overwhelming 14.5-point underdogs on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Buffalo Bills (5-2). The point total is set at 48.5.

Odds for Bills vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in four of eight games this season.

Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Sunday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 50.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bills games this season is 49.6, 1.1 points above Sunday's total of 48.5.

The 46.8 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.

The Bills have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Bills rack up 32.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the Jaguars surrender per outing (29.0).

When Buffalo puts up more than 29.0 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Bills rack up only 16.9 more yards per game (402.9), than the Jaguars allow per contest (386.0).

Buffalo is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses over 386.0 yards.

The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (2).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has covered the spread two times this year.

Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Jaguars rack up 17.6 points per game, comparable to the 15.6 the Bills give up.

When Jacksonville puts up more than 15.6 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Jaguars collect 349.3 yards per game, 80.3 more yards than the 269.0 the Bills give up.

When Jacksonville picks up more than 269.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

This year the Jaguars have 12 turnovers, six fewer than the Bills have takeaways (18).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this year.

Jacksonville has hit the over once in four home games this season.

Jaguars home games this season average 48.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

This season on the road, Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

In four road games this year, Buffalo has hit the over twice.

This season, Bills away games average 52.7 points, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

