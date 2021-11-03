Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Cal vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The California Golden Bears (3-5, 0-0 Pac-12) are 12-point favorites when they visit the Arizona Wildcats (0-8, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Arizona Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 50.5.

Odds for Cal vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

  • Cal's games this season have gone over 50.5 points four of eight times.
  • Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in three of eight games this season.
  • Saturday's total is 8.3 points higher than the combined 42.2 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.1 points fewer than the 55.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Golden Bears games have an average total of 50.3 points this season, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 52.6 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Cal has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Golden Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 12 points or more.
  • Cal's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • The Golden Bears average 6.4 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats give up (31.8).
  • Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.8 points.
  • The Golden Bears rack up 38.7 more yards per game (424.1) than the Wildcats give up per outing (385.4).
  • In games that Cal amasses over 385.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This year, the Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, while the Wildcats have forced six.
  • Arizona has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • So far this year, the Wildcats have been installed as underdogs by a 12-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
  • This season the Wildcats average seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Golden Bears surrender (23.8).
  • The Wildcats collect just 11.4 fewer yards per game (355) than the Golden Bears give up per matchup (366.4).
  • Arizona is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team churns out more than 366.4 yards.
  • This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Golden Bears' takeaways (12).
Season Stats

CalStatsArizona

25.4

Avg. Points Scored

16.8

23.8

Avg. Points Allowed

31.8

424.1

Avg. Total Yards

355

366.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

385.4

6

Giveaways

17

12

Takeaways

6