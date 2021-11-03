Publish date:
Cal vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cal vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Cal's games this season have gone over 50.5 points four of eight times.
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- Saturday's total is 8.3 points higher than the combined 42.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 5.1 points fewer than the 55.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Golden Bears games have an average total of 50.3 points this season, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.6 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Golden Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 12 points or more.
- Cal's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Golden Bears average 6.4 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats give up (31.8).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.8 points.
- The Golden Bears rack up 38.7 more yards per game (424.1) than the Wildcats give up per outing (385.4).
- In games that Cal amasses over 385.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year, the Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, while the Wildcats have forced six.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cal at SISportsbook.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- So far this year, the Wildcats have been installed as underdogs by a 12-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- Arizona's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- This season the Wildcats average seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Golden Bears surrender (23.8).
- The Wildcats collect just 11.4 fewer yards per game (355) than the Golden Bears give up per matchup (366.4).
- Arizona is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team churns out more than 366.4 yards.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Golden Bears' takeaways (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|Arizona
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
424.1
Avg. Total Yards
355
366.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.4
6
Giveaways
17
12
Takeaways
6