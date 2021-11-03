Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Indianapolis vs. New York
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz has thrown for 1,926 yards (240.8 ypg) to lead Indianapolis, completing 62.2% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 108 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Colts have thrown the football in 56.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Wentz accounts for 39.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 32 of his 270 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. New York
- Wentz's 189 passing yards in one matchup against the Jets are 55.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Wentz threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Jets.
- The 293.7 passing yards the Jets give up per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Jets have given up 10 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Titans, Wentz went 27-for-51 (52.9 percent) for 231 yards, while tossing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He tacked on three carries for 11 yards.
- In his last three outings, Wentz has thrown for 604 yards (201.3 per game) while completing 55 of 97 passes (56.7%), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He has added 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
65
23.6%
45
594
4
9
28.1%
Jonathan Taylor
25
9.1%
21
265
1
1
3.1%
Zach Pascal
43
15.6%
26
261
3
9
28.1%
