In advance of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Carson Wentz and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Wentz's Indianapolis Colts (3-5) hit the field against the New York Jets (2-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has thrown for 1,926 yards (240.8 ypg) to lead Indianapolis, completing 62.2% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 108 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Colts have thrown the football in 56.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Wentz accounts for 39.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 32 of his 270 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. New York

Wentz's 189 passing yards in one matchup against the Jets are 55.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Wentz threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Jets.

The 293.7 passing yards the Jets give up per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jets have given up 10 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Titans, Wentz went 27-for-51 (52.9 percent) for 231 yards, while tossing three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He tacked on three carries for 11 yards.

In his last three outings, Wentz has thrown for 604 yards (201.3 per game) while completing 55 of 97 passes (56.7%), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has added 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 65 23.6% 45 594 4 9 28.1% Jonathan Taylor 25 9.1% 21 265 1 1 3.1% Zach Pascal 43 15.6% 26 261 3 9 28.1%

