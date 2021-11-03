The Rice Owls (3-5, 0-0 C-USA) are 6-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Charlotte 49ers (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The point total is set at 53.

Odds for Charlotte vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

Charlotte and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

Rice has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in five of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to average 43.9 points per game, 9.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 66.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 13.1 more than the 53 over/under in this contest.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 60.3, 7.3 points above Saturday's total of 53.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 2.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the 49ers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Charlotte's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the 49ers put up 11.4 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Owls surrender (36.5).

When Charlotte scores more than 36.5 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers average 36.1 fewer yards per game (387.3), than the Owls give up per outing (423.4).

When Charlotte amasses more than 423.4 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 6 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.

Rice's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

This season the Owls score 10.8 fewer points per game (18.8) than the 49ers allow (29.6).

When Rice scores more than 29.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls rack up 127 fewer yards per game (320.6) than the 49ers allow per outing (447.6).

The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (10).

Season Stats