Charlotte vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Charlotte vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- Charlotte and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.
- Rice has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in five of eight games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 43.9 points per game, 9.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 66.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 13.1 more than the 53 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in 49ers games this season is 60.3, 7.3 points above Saturday's total of 53.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 2.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the 49ers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 6 points or more.
- Charlotte's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the 49ers put up 11.4 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Owls surrender (36.5).
- When Charlotte scores more than 36.5 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The 49ers average 36.1 fewer yards per game (387.3), than the Owls give up per outing (423.4).
- When Charlotte amasses more than 423.4 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 6 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.
- Rice's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
- This season the Owls score 10.8 fewer points per game (18.8) than the 49ers allow (29.6).
- When Rice scores more than 29.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Owls rack up 127 fewer yards per game (320.6) than the 49ers allow per outing (447.6).
- The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Charlotte
|Stats
|Rice
25.1
Avg. Points Scored
18.8
29.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36.5
387.3
Avg. Total Yards
320.6
447.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.4
11
Giveaways
14
10
Takeaways
9