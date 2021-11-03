Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0, 0-0 AAC) when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between AAC opponents at Nippert Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 22.5 points. The game has an over/under of 54.5 points.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulsa

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in four of eight games this season.

In 71.4% of Tulsa's games this season (5/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 54.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 9.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bearcats games have an average total of 52.7 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56 PPG average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Bearcats have been favored by 22.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Bearcats put up nine more points per game (39.9) than the Golden Hurricane give up (30.9).

Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.9 points.

The Bearcats rack up only 15.4 more yards per game (411.4), than the Golden Hurricane allow per contest (396).

In games that Cincinnati churns out more than 396 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bearcats have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 22.5 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on six of seven set point totals (85.7%).

The Golden Hurricane average 10.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Bearcats give up (14.3).

When Tulsa puts up more than 14.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Golden Hurricane collect 436.8 yards per game, 142.4 more yards than the 294.4 the Bearcats give up.

Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals over 294.4 yards.

The Golden Hurricane have 14 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 23 takeaways .

Season Stats