The Cleveland Browns (4-4) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs in a road AFC North matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The over/under is 47.

Odds for Bengals vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in four of eight games this season.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.4, is 3.4 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 42.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.2 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

Bengals games have an average total of 45.9 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 0.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Bengals have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Bengals rack up 5.0 more points per game (27.5) than the Browns surrender (22.5).

When Cincinnati scores more than 22.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Bengals average 58.2 more yards per game (363.1) than the Browns give up per matchup (304.9).

In games that Cincinnati churns out over 304.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Browns stats and trends

In Cleveland's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Browns have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Cleveland has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Browns average 22.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 the Bengals surrender.

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.

The Browns rack up 382.5 yards per game, 21.2 more yards than the 361.3 the Bengals allow.

Cleveland is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals over 361.3 yards.

The Browns have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cincinnati has one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

At home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.

This season, in three home games, Cincinnati has hit the over once.

The average point total in Bengals home games this season is 48.0 points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (47).

Cleveland is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

This season, in three away games, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.

Browns away games this season average 51.0 total points, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).

