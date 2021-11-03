Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Cleveland Browns (4-4) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs in a road AFC North matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The over/under is 47.

Odds for Bengals vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in four of eight games this season.
  • Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of eight games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.4, is 3.4 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • The 42.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.2 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.
  • Bengals games have an average total of 45.9 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 0.3 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Cincinnati has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Bengals rack up 5.0 more points per game (27.5) than the Browns surrender (22.5).
  • When Cincinnati scores more than 22.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Bengals average 58.2 more yards per game (363.1) than the Browns give up per matchup (304.9).
  • In games that Cincinnati churns out over 304.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • In Cleveland's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Browns have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Cleveland has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times over eight games with a set point total).
  • The Browns average 22.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 the Bengals surrender.
  • Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.
  • The Browns rack up 382.5 yards per game, 21.2 more yards than the 361.3 the Bengals allow.
  • Cleveland is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals over 361.3 yards.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Cincinnati has one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • At home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.
  • This season, in three home games, Cincinnati has hit the over once.
  • The average point total in Bengals home games this season is 48.0 points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (47).
  • Cleveland is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • This season, in three away games, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.
  • Browns away games this season average 51.0 total points, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).

