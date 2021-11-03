Publish date:
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Bengals vs. Browns
Over/under insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in four of eight games this season.
- Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.4, is 3.4 points above Sunday's over/under.
- The 42.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.2 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.
- Bengals games have an average total of 45.9 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 0.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Bengals have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bengals rack up 5.0 more points per game (27.5) than the Browns surrender (22.5).
- When Cincinnati scores more than 22.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Bengals average 58.2 more yards per game (363.1) than the Browns give up per matchup (304.9).
- In games that Cincinnati churns out over 304.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Browns.
Browns stats and trends
- In Cleveland's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Browns have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Cleveland has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Browns average 22.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 the Bengals surrender.
- Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.
- The Browns rack up 382.5 yards per game, 21.2 more yards than the 361.3 the Bengals allow.
- Cleveland is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals over 361.3 yards.
- The Browns have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (9).
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Cincinnati has one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- At home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.
- This season, in three home games, Cincinnati has hit the over once.
- The average point total in Bengals home games this season is 48.0 points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (47).
- Cleveland is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
- This season, in three away games, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.
- Browns away games this season average 51.0 total points, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).
Powered by Data Skrive.