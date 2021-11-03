ACC rivals meet when the Clemson Tigers (5-3, 0-0 ACC) visit the Louisville Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. Clemson is favored by 4 points. A total of 46.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Clemson vs. Louisville

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Louisville and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to average 50.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 4.1 points greater than the 42.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 16.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has one win against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Tigers have just one against the spread win in six games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Clemson's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

This year, the Tigers score 5.8 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Cardinals surrender (27.1).

Clemson is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.1 points.

The Tigers rack up 328.3 yards per game, 87.1 fewer yards than the 415.4 the Cardinals give up per contest.

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 415.4 yards.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cardinals have forced 11.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Cardinals have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Louisville's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Cardinals put up 29.4 points per game, 14.1 more than the Tigers give up (15.3).

Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.3 points.

The Cardinals rack up 123.1 more yards per game (448.6) than the Tigers allow per outing (325.5).

Louisville is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team amasses more than 325.5 yards.

This year the Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (11).

Season Stats