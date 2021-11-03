Publish date:
Clemson vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. Louisville
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- Louisville and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 50.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 4.1 points greater than the 42.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 16.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson has one win against the spread in eight games this year.
- This season, the Tigers have just one against the spread win in six games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- Clemson's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- This year, the Tigers score 5.8 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Cardinals surrender (27.1).
- Clemson is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.1 points.
- The Tigers rack up 328.3 yards per game, 87.1 fewer yards than the 415.4 the Cardinals give up per contest.
- Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 415.4 yards.
- This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cardinals have forced 11.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Cardinals have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 4 points or more.
- Louisville's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Cardinals put up 29.4 points per game, 14.1 more than the Tigers give up (15.3).
- Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.3 points.
- The Cardinals rack up 123.1 more yards per game (448.6) than the Tigers allow per outing (325.5).
- Louisville is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team amasses more than 325.5 yards.
- This year the Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Louisville
21.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
15.3
Avg. Points Allowed
27.1
328.3
Avg. Total Yards
448.6
325.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
415.4
11
Giveaways
12
11
Takeaways
11